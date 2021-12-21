'Emily in Paris' Season 2-Inspired Fashion Outfits You Can Buy Right Now
Emily in Paris is back! Lily Collins returns as the American twenty-something in Paris in season two of the Netflix rom-com series, available to stream on Wednesday.
The actress stars as Emily Cooper, a marketing assistant who lands a dream job in the City of Light, embarking on an adventure filled with romance, drama and, of course, amazing fashion. Dressed by legendary stylist Patricia Field (she's responsible for the wardrobe in Sex and the City), Emily's looks are bold, fun and ultra-trendy, and each outfit has us wanting to channel her fashion-forward style.
If you're looking to channel Emily IRL, we have gathered some of the best looks from the second season and shopped out similar styles without the designer prices.
Get the Emily in Paris-inspired looks below.
The beret is back! Emily rocks a yellow beret in season two, styled with a striped cropped jacket and printed maxi dress. Of course, she's toting around her signature vintage camera phone case.
GET THE LOOK:
Emily, Mindy and Camille head to St. Tropez! We love the vacation vibes of Emily's boho-chic ruffled dress, statement sunnies and platform sandals.
GET THE LOOK:
She loves to mix prints. Try the bold fashion trend yourself with our picks. The key is to stay in the same color theme.
GET THE LOOK:
Emily's '60s-inspired ensemble is très chic! Get the look with a satin hair scarf and a vintage coat.
GET THE LOOK
For a little French flair, style a striped boatneck top with straight-leg jeans and ballet flats.
GET THE LOOK:
