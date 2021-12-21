Fashion

Emily in Paris is back! Lily Collins returns as the American twenty-something in Paris in season two of the Netflix rom-com series, available to stream on Wednesday. 

The actress stars as Emily Cooper, a marketing assistant who lands a dream job in the City of Light, embarking on an adventure filled with romance, drama and, of course, amazing fashion. Dressed by legendary stylist Patricia Field (she's responsible for the wardrobe in Sex and the City), Emily's looks are bold, fun and ultra-trendy, and each outfit has us wanting to channel her fashion-forward style. 

If you're looking to channel Emily IRL, we have gathered some of the best looks from the second season and shopped out similar styles without the designer prices. 

Get the Emily in Paris-inspired looks below. 

The beret is back! Emily rocks a yellow beret in season two, styled with a striped cropped jacket and printed maxi dress. Of course, she's toting around her signature vintage camera phone case. 

'Emily in Paris' season two
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Gllutt Wool Beret
Gllutt Wool Beret
Amazon
Gllutt Wool Beret
$14
Ramy Brook Marion Short Sleeve Blazer
Ramy Brook Marion Short Sleeve Blazer
Ramy Brook
Ramy Brook Marion Short Sleeve Blazer
$545$163
Chelsea28 Cami Front Button Maxi dress
Chelsea28 Cami Front Button Maxi dress
Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Cami Front Button Maxi dress
$79$63
Casetify Classic Camera 2.0
Casetify Classic Camera 2.0
Casetify
Casetify Classic Camera 2.0
$65

Emily, Mindy and Camille head to St. Tropez! We love the vacation vibes of Emily's boho-chic ruffled dress, statement sunnies and platform sandals. 

'Emily in Paris' season two
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Reformation Noreen Dress
Reformation Noreen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Noreen Dress
$278$139
Journee Nairri Platform Sandal
Journee Nairri Platform Sandal
DSW
Journee Nairri Platform Sandal
$85$60
Quay Yada Yada
Quay Yada Yada
Quay
Quay Yada Yada
$55

She loves to mix prints. Try the bold fashion trend yourself with our picks. The key is to stay in the same color theme. 

'Emily in Paris' season two
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS Design Cut Out Mini Tea Dress in Mixed Floral Print and Spot
ASOS Design Cut Out Mini Tea Dress in Mixed Floral Print and Spot
ASOS
ASOS Design Cut Out Mini Tea Dress in Mixed Floral Print and Spot
$46$23
Glamorous Reversible Bucket Hat in Polka Dot
Glamorous Reversible Bucket Hat in Polka Dot
ASOS
Glamorous Reversible Bucket Hat in Polka Dot
$20$14
Tory Burch Ella Quilted Patchwork Tote
Tory Burch Ella Quilted Patchwork Tote
Bloomingdale's
Tory Burch Ella Quilted Patchwork Tote
$398$279

Emily's '60s-inspired ensemble is très chic! Get the look with a satin hair scarf and a vintage coat.  

'Emily in Paris' season two
Netflix

GET THE LOOK

Satin Square Head Scarf
Satin Square Head Scarf
Amazon
Satin Square Head Scarf
$7
Off Broadway Vintage 1970s Tapestry Coat
Off Broadway Vintage 1970s Tapestry Coat
Etsy
Off Broadway Vintage 1970s Tapestry Coat
$295

For a little French flair, style a striped boatneck top with straight-leg jeans and ballet flats. 

'Emily in Paris' season two
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Gap Modern Long Sleeve Striped Boatneck T-Shirt
Gap Modern Long Sleeve Striped Boatneck T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Modern Long Sleeve Striped Boatneck T-Shirt
$30

