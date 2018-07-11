Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Massive, Two-Stoned Engagement Ring -- Pics!

Emily Ratajkowski has some major new bling!

The 27-year-old model, who had been wearing a gold band since she tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard in a surprise wedding back in February, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her stunning -- and massive -- engagement ring for the first time.

TheI Feel Pretty star first posted a photo showing off her gorgeous two-stoned sparkler, which includes one teardrop cut diamond and one princess cut diamond on a thin gold band next to her thick gold band. Her 31-year-old music producer husband can be seen smiling in the background. In a second pic, she holds her hand up to her face with her bling on full display. She also posted another close-up on her Instagram Story.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

Emily Ratajkowski

In late February, Ratajkowski surprised fans with the news that she had wed the producer at a courthouse ceremony in New York City.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon in April, Ratajkowski revealed that Bear-McClard asked her to marry him without a ring.

"He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [a restaurant in New York City] and he didn't have a ring," she shared during The Tonight Show. "He then took the paperclip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic."

Her wedding band was also only supposed to be temporary, she also shared. "We walked into Chinatown and bought an ounce of gold and he was like, 'We'll melt down the gold and make the rings,'" Ratajkowski told Fallon. "It was supposed to be temporary but I'm not growing attached to it and I don't wanna get rid of it. I just feel like making it yourself, could it be more personal?"

ET spoke with the actress at the I Feel Pretty premiere earlier this year, where she dished on her favorite part of being married.

Watch the video below to hear what she said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on the Best Part of Newlywed Life (Exclusive)

Emily Ratajkowski Poses Completely Nude for Hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard -- See the Pic!

Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in Surprise Courthouse Ceremony

Related Gallery