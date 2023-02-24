Eminem's Daughter Hailie and Fiancé Evan Detail Their Engagement
Hailie Jade put her new fiancé Evan McClintock in the hot seat and had him spill the tea on how he went about planning and executing his recent proposal.
In the latest episode of Eminem's daughter's podcast, Just a Little Shady, Evan revealed he first thought about proposing to her last summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where Hailie was going to broadcast her second episode.
Ultimately, Evan said he nixed the idea because he thought Hailie had a lot going on during that time. But he wasn't deterred. Evan said the plan was still in motion. And, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Evan said he was ring shopping, though he admitted he had to come up with excuses to get out of the house to secretly go shopping.
"I kinda knew what I was after for your ring. Thankfully your sister helped me out there," Evan said.
Hailie revealed she never told him what kind of rings she was into, but it was her sister who "really helped me out and basically told me what not to get." He added that Hailie's sister pointed him in the right direction, prompting him to finally pull the trigger on the ring. But then panic ensued.
"After I ordered it we were at my family's and we were all talking about rings and I think you mentioned you had no idea what you wanted and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just ordered this ring. She’s saying she doesn’t know what she wants.'"
It all worked out. And get this -- Evan says he also asked the rapper for his blessing before popping the question, and that proved to be a mission, too.
"Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," said Evan about asking Em for his blessing. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
Throughout all of this, Hailie said she had zero clue that a proposal was in the works.
Hailie took to Instagram on Feb. 6 to announce Evan popped the question and she said yes.
In her post, Hailie, who revealed in her podcast that they've been dating for about seven years now, included three photos of Evan's proposal, including a shot of him down on one knee and two scenes of them popping a bottle of champagne.
