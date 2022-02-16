Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Kiss with Boyfriend in Rare Photo
Hailie Jade has another leading man in her life. Eminem’s daughter shared a picture of her and boyfriend Evan McClintock on Tuesday, a day after Valentine's Day.
"Yesterday & everyday 💖,” the 26-year-old captioned a photo of her and Evan kissing in Santa Monica, California. In the pic, Hailie shows off her style in a casual double-denim ensemble and a designer handbag.
Hailie and Evan’s Valentine’s Day plans included brunch at Elephante and time at King and Queen Cantina, according to social media. The young couple also rode the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica pier, and were joined by Hailie's uncle, Nathan Mathers and his girlfriend, as well as Hailie’s younger sister, Alaina, and her boyfriend. Alaina posted a few snaps from the evening, including her and her boyfriend sharing a kiss in the same spot as her sister.
“Photo dump because rumor is this was the best Valentine’s Day ever. Love California and these people❣️,” Alaina wrote.
Hailie and the gang’s Valentine’s Day came just one day after Eminem hit the stage for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show. The Real Slim Shady performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, to the delight of his daughter.
On her Instagram Story, Hailie posted clips of her dad performing his Oscar-winning hit, “Lose Yourself," and in a separate post, shared a photo of herself posing in one of the Super Bowl suites at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
"Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford," Hailie captioned the shot, referencing Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
For more with Eminem and his daughter, check out the video below.
