Emma Roberts is keeping her lips sealed when it comes to her role in Marvel's upcoming, Madame Web. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Roberts ahead of the release of her new Hulu series, Tell Me Lies, where she shared that she still has a few scenes to shoot for the Spider-Man spin-off.

In the comic canon, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant, who has served as a mentor to Peter Parker's Spider-Man, as well as several heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. She is traditionally depicted as an old woman kept alive via a life support system that resembles a spider web, however, it's not yet known how the upcoming film will adapt the character -- or who Roberts will play in the film.

"I can tell you that I'm in L.A. right now, but I'm going back to shoot a few more scenes soon, so we'll just have to see," Roberts teased.

As far as her experience on set of the star-studded film, Roberts said "it's been really fun."

She did, however, open up about getting to work with co-stars, Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, telling ET, "I have to say, I was so excited to get to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It's a really, really unique cast and story, so I'm really excited. It's been really fun to work with everyone."

"I can't wait for everyone to see it, for real, because it's so cool," she added.

A project she can talk about, is her new show, Tell Me Lies, which follows college student, Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) whose obsession with a charming guy at school starts to take a turn when she finds out he isn't who he claims to be.

Roberts, who serves as an executive producer on the project, said she can relate to Lucy's turmoil and thinks viewers will be able to as well.

"I think we can see ourselves, we can see our friends...I feel like there's always a time, when you're young where it's like, 'Oh, I should've just focused more on myself instead of a guy,' or you see your friend being like, 'Why are you so obsessed with that person? Move on?' And so, I think that that's something everyone will majorly be able to relate to."

Tell Me Lies premieres on September 7 on Hulu.

