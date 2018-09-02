Emma Stone isn’t shy when it comes to sharing just how important Ryan Gosling is to her.



The Oscar-winner attended the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado where she was honored for her prestigious career. During a Q&A session, the 29-year-old actress explained how much she’s learned from the leading man -- whom she's starred in three films with -- and what their friendship means to her.



“I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” she said of her “dear, wonderful friend."

"He’s so special," she continued. "It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous.”



Unfortunately, Gosling could not be in attendance as his mother was renewing her wedding vows. But, Damien Chazelle, who directed the pair in La La Land, presented Stone with a silver medal. Attendees were also treated to a 25-minute retrospective of Stone’s impressive roles over the years.



This isn’t the first time Stone has expressed her deep admiration for her 37-year-old counterpart. ET spoke with her at the premiere of La La Land at the Venice Film Festival in 2016, where she explained that her fondness for the First Man star began right when they right met while prepping for Crazy, Stupid, Love.



"We really hit it off," she gushed of their first encounters. "We've been just pals ever since. He is a wonderful person, but also an incredible actor. It's a lucky thing that we get to do three. It's not bad." Their third film together was 2013's Gangster Squad.

Stone can next be see in The Favourite, in which she plays Abigail Masham, a newcomer to the court of Queen Ann (Olivia Colman) in the early 18th century. She soon finds herself vying for the Queen's favor with her own cousin Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), leading to mayhem.

The Favourite arrives in theaters on Nov. 23.



Watch the trailer below.

