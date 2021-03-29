Emma Stone Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Husband Dave McCary

Congratulations are in order for Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, who have welcomed their first child together, according to multiple reports.

The new addition comes less than a year after Stone and McCary reportedly wed in September 2020. ET confirmed in January that the La La Land star was pregnant, with a source saying, “It's been so nice for them to be home and have this time together before the baby. They're going to be the best parents; they are both great with kids and they make such a great team."

Ahead of Stone’s pregnancy news, ET spoke with the Oscar winner in November 2020, where she dished on expanding her family. "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," Stone said while discussing her role of Eep, whom she voiced in the hit film The Croods: A New Age. "Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. ...They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

While Stone has kept quiet about her pregnancy, she was photographed multiple times in the months leading up to the baby’s arrival. One of her most recent outings came in February, where she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles. A source told ET at the time that Stone had been keeping busy throughout her pregnancy, saying, “She’s been working a lot and staying really active."

This life-changing event is one Stone didn’t always see as a part of her future. During a September 2018 interview with Elle, Stone spoke about how her perspective on getting married and having children changed as she had gotten older.

"I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"

TMZ was the first to break the baby news. ET has reached out to Stone's rep for comment.

