Emma Thompson Makes Prince William Blush as She Receives Damehood

Even a ceremony as grand as receiving a damehood couldn't stifle Emma Thompson's quick wit.

The Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress and writer received the title of Dame on Wednesday from Prince William, and managed to fluster the Duke of Cambridge in the process.

"I love Prince William, I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other," Thompson told The Daily Mail. "I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No, don't!'"

The 59-year-old added. "If you're first up, you have to be more formal on such an occasion, but he's looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, 'This day isn't about me, it's about you.'"

Thompson has been a longtime friend of the royals, and was honored to be part of the moment with the man she saw grow from a young child.

"It’s really lovely, because I’ve always loved the boys and I’ve always been a long-term correspondent with their dad. It’s a very lovely feeling," she said.

The newly minted Dame was recognized in the Queen's Birthday Honors list in June, and was joined by her husband, Greg Wise, and their children, Gaia, 18, and Tindyebwa, 19, for the ceremony.

Now that she's officially a Dame, don't think that will stop Thompson from speaking her mind.

"I’m very outspoken, politically. I’m a card-carrying feminist, human rights advocate, so good for them, because the establishment need more people who can speak up for those things," she said of the honor.

The Love Actually star has also been outspoken about equality in Hollywood, speaking out for her fellow actresses. Hear what she has to say in the video below.

