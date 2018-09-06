Emma Thompson is back to channeling Jane Austen -- though, this time for Audible.

In 1995, the actress famously wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, launching a new wave of love for Austen’s beloved novels. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, earning Thompson one for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Of course, that same year, Clueless -- a modern take on Emma -- was a box office smash, while an acclaimed Gwyneth Paltrow period version followed in 1996.

Now, over 20 years later, Thompson is putting her own spin on the 1815 classic about the perils of young, misconstrued romance. The actress leads a star-studded voice cast, including Joanne Froggatt and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’s Alexa Davies, in a new audio version by Audible.

In an exclusive clip, Thompson reads Austen’s famous opening line: “Emma Woodhouse, handsome, clever, and rich, with a comfortable home and happy disposition, seemed to unite some of the best blessings of existence; and had lived nearly twenty-one years in the world with very little to distress or vex her.”

Surprisingly, Thompson admitted that she’s never been that “keen” of Emma. But in re-reading the novel for the audio version, she discovered new depths in the lead character.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Thompson has returned to Austen’s world. In 2017, she recorded an audio version of Northanger Abbey, one of the first novels Austen completed. And with two recordings under her belt, we wouldn’t mind if Thompson completed the author’s bibliography.

Emma is now available on Audible.

