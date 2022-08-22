Emma Watson has a new man on her arm! The Harry Potter star was recently spotted in Venice, Italy, with Brandon Green, son of controversial British fashion tycoon Sir Philip Green, and it appears that things are heating up between the pair.

In new photos, Emma and Brandon were seen holding hands as they made their way through Venice. Emma was all smiles as they strolled through town, where they enjoyed some fine Italian dining al fresco style. Watson donned a red sun dress, with a slide slit, while Brandon kept things casual in a navy blue T-shirt and sky blue pants. The 32-year-old British actress had her bob-length hair clipped back, while 29-year-old Brandon kept his long locks in a short ponytail.

While in Venice, the two were also spotted boarding a water taxi together to travel through the city on a romantic cruise.

While Emma and Brandon have been linked since September, she was previously said to be dating businessman Leo Robinton.

Neither Emma nor Brandon have confirmed or commented on the status of their relationship.

As Emma and Brandon's romance continues to develop, ET is taking a closer look at the fashion heir who appears to have stolen her heart.

Brandon is the son of British fast fashion tycoon Philip Green

Brandon was born in the U.K. to Sir Philip Green, who is known for making enormous amounts of money off fast-fashion with his company, the Arcadia Group. Made up of popular retailers like Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge, Arcadia dominated the British retail scene for more than 20 years before going into bankruptcy in 2020, several months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite taking a major hit, The Sunday Times reports that Philip is still worth £910 million.

As for his royal status, while Philip is not technically a member of British royalty, he was made a Knight Bachelor -- a knight not belonging to any particular order -- in the 2006 Queen's Birthday Honours.

Philip's reign has not been without controversy. In addition to filing for bankruptcy and some shady business behaviors, Philip almost lost his knighthood. He also has been fighting off allegations of racist behavior and sexual harassment -- all of which he has denied.

Philip isn't the only famous member of the family. Brandon's sister, Chloe Green, has her own claim to fame as well. Chloe made headlines when she dated model Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon" that went viral in 2014. They pair were together from 2017 to 2019 and welcomed a son in May 2018.

He has an interest in climate science and charity

Much like Emma, who has been heavily invested in climate activism --- attending last year’s COP26 summit in Glasgow -- Brandon has causes close to his heart. Brandon, who went to school in Monaco after moving there with his family in 1998, has been working with Monaco’s Prince Albert’s foundation and Princess Charlene’s foundation. There, Brandon serves as an ambassador to the country's Scientific Center. In a conversation with the center, he called climate "a major concern" and "undoubtedly the biggest issue ever" for his generation.

He's been linked to Kate Moss

While not much is known about Brandon's dating life, he grew up attending his father's company events, especially his fashion shows, and was once linked to model Kate Moss.

They sparked romance rumors last year

Emma and Brandon first sparked romance rumors in September when they were photographed walking together after exiting a helicopter in London.

