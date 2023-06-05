Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photos With Her Newborn Son

Emmy Rossum is giving fans a rare look at her newborn son.

The Shameless alum took to Instagram to mark two months with her baby boy with a series of adorable black-and=white photos. The first sees a smiling Rossum cradling the little one, while a second shot shows the proud mom holding his tiny feet in her hands. In a third photo, the actress loving looking down at her son while sitting beside a windowsill.

"two months," the 36-year-old actress captioned the post.

The new photos come two months after Rossum revealed that she and husband, Sam Esmail, welcomed their second child in April.

"04.05.23 On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," she wrote.

Next to the surprise announcement was a picture of her son's footprints, with his stats: "April 5, 2023, 10:40 a.m, 6lbs 14oz, 19inches."

In addition, the actress included a picture of her full baby bump and rounded out the post with the first image of her newborn son's little face.

Rossum has yet to reveal her son's name. The couple's baby boy joins their daughter, whom they welcomed in May 2021.

ET spoke to the mother of two at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, where she reflected on playing a young mom to Tom Holland's character, Danny. It was during the filming of the show that she found out she was pregnant with her son.

"Finding out during our last couple episodes that I was pregnant with my son, who was born eight weeks ago, it brings up a lot about our imperfections as people, the unrealistic expectations that we place on ourselves, and how we are really just a product of our own upbringings," Rossum said. "I think the show has a lot to say about love and empathy and understanding of those who are different than we are."

As for playing Candy, Rossum said she "fell in love with the relationship between mother and son."

"Candy's a super young mom, she's almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16. You watch as I age from 25 to 35, which is actually younger than I am now," she explained.

"I was so taken with the series and really just loved all my scenes, especially with young Danny," Rossum added of actor Zachary Golinger, who plays a younger version of Holland's character. "Our relationship was so beautiful and so I knew everything that we had that I had lost in the scenes with Tom. [It] was really fun."

