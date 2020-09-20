Eugene Levy Wins First Emmy in Almost 40 Years for 'Schitt's Creek'

Everything's coming up Johnny Rose.

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series during Sunday's 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, his first win from the Television Academy in almost 40 years.

"I guess it's kind of ironic that the straightest role I ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance, so now I seriously have to question just what I've been doing for the past 50 years," he said, proceeding to thank his wife, Deborah Divine, and onscreen wife, Catherine O'Hara.

Levy previously collected Emmys in both 1982 and '83 for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for SCTV Network 90. This is his second consecutive nomination for acting on Schitt's Creek, but this year marks the series' first wins.

For Sunday's ceremony, some of the Schitt's Creek cast, including Levy and fellow winners O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy, watched the Emmys together in Toronto, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

and our Roses have arrived! pic.twitter.com/JuFHlsVUZd — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 20, 2020

The recognition comes for the Pop TV comedy's final season, which swept this year's comedy categories, winning Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and both supporting acting categories, among others.

