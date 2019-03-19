Oh, the drama.

Empire wouldn't be Empire without some Lyon family dramatics and on Wednesday's episode, titled "In Loving Virtue," Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) have a spat over Kingsley (A.Z. Kelsey), who Lucious recently discovered was his secret son.

"Seems like every day with you I'm blindsided or a new grenade blows up over my damn face," Cookie says, understandably unhappy over the Kingsley revelation.

"I didn't know this was my son. I didn't know that!" Lucious says, trying to defend himself.

Cookie laughs at the absurdity of Lucious' response, telling him that "It's not my fault" and "I didn't know" are "two different things."

"I thought no matter what, we had each other's back," Lucious argues, prompting Cookie to fire back with her own heated response. "That's what I want. Hello?! That's what I want. We gotta start doing things a lot different around here because..."

"What do you mean, different? Everybody who ever gained anything gained it at somebody else's pain," Lucious snarls.

But Cookie isn't having it. "Where'd you get that little nugget, huh? Your evil son? He looks just like you." Watch the dramatic sneak peek below.

ET was recently with Henson in New York, where she was promoting her upcoming film, The Best of Enemies, and addressed how the Jussie Smollett scandal has affected production on the Chicago-based drama. Smollett will appear in the majority of the current fifth season, minus the final two episodes.

"It's a great atmosphere," Henson told ET. "Cookie's on a really emotional roller coaster this year. She's finding herself."

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

