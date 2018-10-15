Mario is singing his way to people's hearts on Empire.

The R&B singer makes a memorable entrance as Devon, an up-and-coming performer hoping for his big break, on the Fox music drama in Wednesday's episode, and only ET has the exclusive first look at his introduction.

In the clip, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Porsha (Ta'Rhonda Jones) make the trek out to a junkyard to meet Devon for the first time in the hopes of signing him to their management company, Lyon Family Management, as their latest R&B hopeful. To say Devon is starstruck when Cookie introduces herself is an understatement.

"The Cookie Lyon? Wait till I tell my sister about this," Devon says excitedly.

Where did Cookie and Porsha discover him? In an Instagram video, of course. "It was your beautiful voice that cut through all of the clutter," Cookie praises.

"I've been praying for a sign and here y'all are," Devon says with a sense of relief, prompting Porsha to hilariously quip that she's been "praying for a man."

But Cookie needs to know that who she's investing her resources in is the real deal, so she requests Devon perform a little something for her so, you know, they can seal the deal... so to speak. His soulful rendition is just enough for Cookie to sign him on the spot -- only there's a slight problem.

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below to find out what, or rather who, may be in Cookie's way.

The timing of his Empire arc couldn't be more perfect for Mario, whose fifth studio album, Dancing Shadows, just dropped earlier this month.

ET's Kevin Frazier was recently on the Empire set in Chicago, Illinois, filming his cameo appearance on the show. For more, watch the video below.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

