Kaitlin Doubleday is officially a mom!

The 34-year-old Empire actress recently welcomed a baby boy named Franklin with her husband, Devin Lucien. Doubleday's younger sister, Mr. Robot star Portia Doubleday, shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday. In the pic, little Franklin is sweetly sleeping and wearing a hat with dogs on it.

"BABY FRANKLIN HAS ARRIVED!!!" Portia gushed. "That’s my nephew! Congrats @kaitlindday @devinlucien"

The proud parents both commented on Portia's post. "Wow he's delicious look!" Kaitlin wrote, which Devin responded with the star emoji.

Instagram

Kaitlin and Devin got engaged in Paris, France, back in May 2015. They went on to tie the knot at the Ventana Inn in Big Sur, California, a year later. For their big day, Kaitlin opted for a Mark Zunino gown, while Devin looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Following the nuptials, Kaitlin told ET that it was the "best night of my life."

"It's crazy to feel the love from the room and having people just tell you how they feel about you," Lucien gushed about her ceremony and reception. "It only kind of happens once. This is the day that everyone tells us they love us."

"They'll go back to hating us tomorrow," she quipped.

Watch the video below for more on the new parents' special day:

