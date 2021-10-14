'ER' Stars George Clooney and Julianna Margulies Embrace During Heartwarming Reunion
George Clooney had a reunion with his ER co-star, Julianna Margulies, at a screening of his film, The Tender Bar, on Wednesday in New York City.
The on-screen love interests were all smiles as they warmly greeted one another, two decades after playing couple Dr. Doug Ross and Nurse Carol Hathaway on ER.
Clooney and Margulies have remained close since both leaving the iconic medical drama. In May, the 55-year-old actress shared a throwback of them embracing for Clooney's 60th birthday and noted that they've known each other for 27 years.
"George is a stand up fellow who walks the walk and reminds me all the time that doing the right thing is always the braver choice," she wrote.
But fans shouldn't hold their breath for an ER reunion. In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Margulies explained why she wouldn't want to be a part of a potential reunion.
"What kind of possible reunion can you have with people 30 years older than they were when they first started out?!" she said. "I guess it's only going to be embarrassing as far as I'm concerned."
