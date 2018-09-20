The upcoming Halloween episode for Modern Family is going to include some royal style!

A new photo has emerged of Eric Stonestreet’s character on set rocking one of Meghan Markle’s already-iconic looks for the All Hallow’s Eve installment of the show. The 47-year-old actor is clad in a pink dress featuring an off-the shoulder look and a single row of buttons. And let’s not forget the brunette wig and matching hat he wears, completing this perfect homage to the Duchess of Sussex. Clearly Cam went for it this year!

The ensemble, of course, resembles the one Markle wore for the Trooping the Colour 2018 precession in June, in which she rode in a horse-drawn carriage down The Mall in London alongside Prince Harry less than a month after exchanging vows.

The image also includes Phil Dunphy, played by Ty Burrell, dressed as a fly for the spooky holiday.

The new festive pic arrives just days after fans learned that a “significant character in the series” is going to die this upcoming season, according to series co-creator Christopher Lloyd.

"We’re handling some bigger life events this season,” Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly. "We do deal with death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Although Lloyd could not confirm if a family member is going to die, he did say that the death is "a moving event -- and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

Besides Burrell and Stonestreet, the show features a deep cast of talent that includes Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez and Nolan Gould.

