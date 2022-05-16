Erin Andrews is sharing how she feels about Dancing With the Stars moving from ABC to Disney+. ET spoke to the FOX Sports anchor about the show's big move and what she thinks about how the show has shaken things up since getting cut from the show ahead of season 29.

"I obviously saw it from all the dancers posting it, so I just hope that they're doing OK and they're excited about it," The longtime DWTS co-host shared. "That's where my love and my dedication lies towards, is those guys. So, as long as all of them are good."

Andrews revealed that she was actually due for a catch-up with her former DWTS co-host, Tom Bergeron, when the news broke that Tom Brady would be joining Andrews on FOX Sports as the lead NFL analyst once he officially retires.

"I'm actually bummed out because the day I was supposed to go have lunch with Tom Bergeron, the Tom Brady announcement was made and I had to go to FOX," she shared. "Tom ruined my Tom lunch. And actually, Tom Bergeron is from New England, so, I was like, 'I never thought I would say this to you, but Tom Brady just ruined out lunch, so, from one Tom to another, I'll have to catch up with you soon.'"

Andrews continued, "But I miss that guy a lot, Tom Bergeron, and I hope to see him soon...He's the best."

Jason Mendez/WireImage

Andrews joined DWTS host Tom Bergeron as co-host in 2014, and they worked together through season 28. Bergeron -- who hosted the show since its start -- announced in July 2020 that he'd been let go from the series. Andrews' departure was announced shortly after.

Days later, it was revealed that Tyra Banks had joined on as the new host, and the executive producer.

According to Andrews, the news of her termination came as a surprising blow and left her reeling.

"I didn’t have much time to deal with it," revealed Andrews, who explained that she got the news while on a putting green with her husband, Jarret Stoll.

"I got a call that said, 'So-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Oh, s**t, this is it,'" Andrews recalled. "I felt sorry for myself."

Andrews said the termination was even more frightening amid the coronavirus pandemic when people didn't know when live TV would start production again, and work was harder to find than ever.

"I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m a loser, this is really bad,'" she shared. "It was a super big bummer."

In Sept. 2020, Andrews appeared on the Token CEO podcast where she admitted that despite how difficult it was to learn she'd been axed from the long-running reality competition series, her love of TV and being in that space gave her hope that there would continue to be on-air opportunities for her in the future.

"I really enjoyed being in that space and I think I’m somebody that, as much as I do love sports, I’m a fan of a lot of things, [including] reality TV. I’m just a fan of TV," Andrews maintained.

