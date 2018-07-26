ET's Cameron Mathison to Co-Host Hallmark Channel's 'Home & Family'

Cameron Mathison has a new hosting gig!

The beloved ET correspondent and host of the weekend show is heading to Hallmark Channel to co-host the lifestyle series Home & Family for its seventh season, the network announced on Thursday. Beginning in September, Mathison, 48, will join current co-host Debbie Matenopoulos, where the pair will participate in DIY events for Hallmark's Fall Harvest and all the celebration that comes with its yearly Countdown to Christmas.

“Cameron Mathison, always a fan favorite in Hallmark Original movies, brings his enthusiasm, zest, and spirit to the liveliest how-to show in all of Daytime television,” Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a press release. “TV viewers have come to know Cameron on All My Children and as a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight, and we cannot wait to welcome him to our Home & Family family when season seven begins.”

He will continue as an ET contributor as his schedule allows.

Mathison, a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee for his role on All My Children, is no stranger to the Hallmark Channel. He's appeared in more than five of the network's original movies including "A Summer to Remember" and "Murder, She Baked."

