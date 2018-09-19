You, too, can be part of the LadyGang!

For years, ET's Keltie Knight and her pals, actress Becca Tobin and designer Jac Vanek, have been entertaining listeners with their podcast, The LadyGang -- and now that podcast is a TV show!

Fans can follow along as the trio discuss topics from social media, money, sex and relationships with celebrities guests like Ed Sheeran, Robin Thicke, Karamo Brown, Jenna Ushkowitz and more. As the show's buzzy new promo teases, Knight, Tobin and Vanek are just a group of women trying to be as real as possible. "There's nothing off-limits," Knight insists, as Vanek hilariously reveals, "We're just talking sh*t, basically."

Anything goes on the 12-episode, 30-minute series -- and not just because the champagne's flowing. Watch the exclusive new promo below.

LadyGang premieres Sunday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on E!

