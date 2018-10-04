Nancy O'Dell is taking part in the largest Christmas celebration in America.

The ET host has been named the Grand Marshal of the 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, set to take place on Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. PT.

The parade’s telecast will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton. The event will also include live musical performances to be announced at a later date. Taped for network television, the celebration is presented and produced by Associated Television International.

The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will air as a two-hour special on The CW on Monday, Dec. 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, airing to more than one million American servicemen and women worldwide on American Forces Network.

The parade attracts more than one million in attendance each year, with larger-than-life inflatable character balloons and celebrity-filled cars making the much-heralded trek down the over three-mile parade route.

