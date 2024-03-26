Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross are showering their mom, Diana Ross, with endless love on her 80th birthday.

On Tuesday, two of Diana's five children took to Instagram to share loving tributes to their mom on her big day, penning heartfelt messages of celebration and sharing throwback photos of the "I'm Coming Out" singer throughout the years.

"Happy Birthday MOM. There are not words to explain how much i love you. U are everything. Everything everything. Everything 🖤🖤🖤🖤 Thank you for showing me the power of love!" Evan, 35, wrote.

Alongside the caption, the youngest of Diana's five children added several photos of his mom, including one where she is holding a younger version of him close to her chest. Another pic in the carousel shows the stunning entertainment giant glowing in more recent years and giving duck lips to the camera.

For her part, Tracee, 51, posted an epic tribute to her mother with a video montage that highlights "80 incredible pictures" of Diana in 80 seconds. The video's set to, of course, one of Diana's greatest tracks, "If We Hold on Together."

In her caption, the Black-ish actress gushed at the idea that she can Google her mom for fun tidbits, including things she was unaware of.

"Did you know that from 1976 to 1985 (Rhonda was born ‘71, me ‘72, & Chudney ‘74), my mama @dianaross put out an album a year, did multiple tours, produced and starred in a variety of TV specials, shot Mahogany and The Wiz, produced her legendary 1983 Central Park concert with an estimated 800,000 attendees (when the first night of the show got rained out, she chose to pay for and re-do it the next night), left Motown, purchased an entire floor of a prestigious Fifth Avenue building, bought an estate outside of New York, and an office building where she manufactured Diana Ross Pantyhose and other merchandise, and other huge personal life moments?" read Tracee's caption.

Tracee went on to admire her mother's relentlessness and the warmth and love she and her siblings were blessed with every day.

"[S]he was also waking us up for school (she is the best waker-upper), having family dinner and bath time, recording while we slept, planning our birthday parties, play dates, doctor’s appointments, settling arguments between siblings…you know, all the mom stuff," she wrote in her lengthy caption. "Amidst shattering records, breaking glass ceilings, and setting a new bar for style and glamour, we, her children, were always her priority. As I often say, 'Diana Ross' the beloved global icon is legendary but she doesn’t hold a candle to my Mama."

Diana gave birth to Tracee in 1972. Just one year prior, Diana gave birth to her first child, eldest daughter Rhonda. At the time, Diana was married to Robert Ellis Silberstein, who raised Rhonda as his own. Rhonda's biological father was legendary music executive Berry Gordy. Diana and Robert later welcomed Tracee's younger sister, Chudney. Diana later married Norwegian entrepreneur Arne Naess Jr., who welcomed two sons -- Ross and Evan -- with Diana.

Diana's birthday milestone comes on the same week it was announced that the Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled Michael, rounded out its cast as it heads into production.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. - Getty

On Monday, Lionsgate announced that the project has cast the monumental roles of Diana, who will be portrayed by Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham. The studio also announced it had cast the roles of Quincy Jones, Gladys Knight, La Toya Jackson, as well as iconic producers and execs Berry Gordy and Dick Clark.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by Oscar nominee John Logan and produced by the team behind Bohemian Rhapsody, Michael will star Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the titular performer, and a host of Hollywood heavy hitters as his friends and family members.

