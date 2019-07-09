Evan Rachel Wood is calling out a beloved Stranger Things character.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old Westworld actress took to Twitter to express her discontent with David Harbour's character Chief Jim Hopper on Netflix's hit show. In a series of tweets, Wood pointed to Hopper's "red flags galore" and "extreme jealousy."

Wood's concerns surrounding Hopper potentially relate to his intense pursuit of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) throughout the show's third season, which dropped on Netflix earlier this month. In one scene, Hopper became agitated after learning that Joyce stood him up to seek some scientific advice from Scott Clarke (Randy Havens), the middle school science teacher.

Another possible instance of Hopper's questionable behavior relates to his response to his adopted daughter, Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown), first romantic relationship with Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). Throughout the third season, Hopper continuously tries to break up the young couple, even resorting to outright lies and apparent threats to do so.

"You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings," Wood wrote. "Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all."

"Yes I am aware it's 'just a show' and it's set 'in the 80s' even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but that's exactly my point," Wood continued in a second tweet. "It's just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore."

"Also I can't not laugh at the people assuring me its just a show but correcting me on the characters name. 😑," she added in a third tweet.

Following her tweets, Wood once again returned to the platform to write that "abusive people" were "attacking" her for her Stranger Things hot take.

"Cue all the abusive people attacking me on twitter for posting a warning not to fall for abusive behavior like a popular tv character exhibited on a popular show because it reminds them of themselves and they feel personally attacked?" she wrote. "Bring it on guys."

"I didn't even say he was a bad guy or to stop watching the show, I just said 'don't date people like that,'" she added in another tweet. "But alas, abusers hear an attack and want a fight. Proving my point with their own retaliation."

She also promoted a law she wrote, The Phoenix Act, which works to ensure rights for survivors of abuse and defended herself against a troll who questioned whether Wood was qualified to offer up relationship advice.

"Maybe so. But abusive relationship advice? 100 percent," she wrote.

Wood also addressed the problematic aspects of her Westworld character, Dolores.

"I play a robot who murders people because they wouldn't stop raping and killing her for 30 years," she wrote. "Not saying that's right either. Though some would argue self-defense. Dolores is as single as they come."

Despite Wood's criticism of the character, Netflix recently revealed that Stranger Things broke a viewership record. Watch the video below for more on the series.

