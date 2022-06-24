Evan Rachel Wood's Singing Impressions of Madonna, Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin Are a Must-See
Evan Rachel Wood Compares 'Westworld's Dolores and Teddy to 'Fri…
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Niece Waidhofer, Model and Influencer, Dead at 31
Bre Tiesi Responds to Internet’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy With …
Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami S…
NeNe Leakes and Ray J Clash in 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition'…
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen React to Daughter Sami Joining…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky on Why They’ll Never Renew Th…
'AGT': Hypnotic Lebanese Dance Crew Gets Sofia Vergara's Golden …
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Watch Kim Kardashian Scold Sons During 'Tonight Show' Interview …
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Amy Adams' Daughters Had a P…
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
'X-Factor' Star Tom Mann Reveals Fiancée Dani Hampson Died on Th…
A round of applause for Evan Rachel Wood! During an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Westworld star showed off her major vocal chops, channeling the likes of Madonna, Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin.
The actress unleashed a trio of stellar singing impressions after the topic of her role as Madonna in the upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic came up.
As the star noted to Fallon, she's set to play Madonna in the '80s, which calls for a certain type of speaking. "She was very nasally and everything she said was very intentional and, um, she disarms everyone that interviews her by sort of looking at them," Wood explained as she slipped into her replication of Madonna's voice.
After stunning the host with her vocal transformation, the actress wowed the room even further when she took the mic Fallon conveniently had behind his desk and performed Madonna's classic hit, "Material Girl." But that was just the start.
Backed by The Roots, she proceeded to belt out Morissette's "You Oughta Know" followed by Joplin's iconic hit, "Piece of My Heart."
However, words don't suffice -- see the star's impressive performance for yourself in the clip above!
RELATED CONTENT:
'Westworld' Cast Talks Series' Return, Why It Reminds Them of Season 1
Evan Rachel Wood Responds to Marilyn Manson's Lawsuit
See Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in 'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic
Evan Rachel Wood Calls Filming Marilyn Manson Music Video Traumatizing