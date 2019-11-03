Evangeline Lilly Shaves Her Head: See Her Transformation

Evangeline Lilly is sporting a new look these days.

The Lost star took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal her new shaved head, just one day after she teased fans with videos of her at-home haircut. "Hello 🌏. It’s a BEAUTIFUL day," she captioned a selfie showing off her new style.

The 40-year-old actress stares into the camera in the pic, which appears to be taken from inside a car. She shares a soft smile, and accessories her new buzzed 'do with large statement earrings. While some fans were shocked by the transformation, others praised the bold look.

"I love your scruffy, sweet head!!!! 😍," Michelle Monaghan commented.

Lilly's post on Saturday showed her shave just one side of her head, while keeping the other side full of her long, brunette locks. "#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going?? (For those of you that follow me on @thesquickerwonkers...you already know. 😉🤙🏼)," Lilly wrote at the time.

Photos on The Squickerwonkers' Instagram posted on Wednesday show Lilly's new cut in full view as she reads to children at a local school.

It's unclear whether Lilly's look is for a role; she's currently set to star in Happy Life, an upcoming romantic dramedy also starring Alexandra Daddario and Ike Barinholtz.

