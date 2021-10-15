Eve Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper
Congratulations to Eve! The 42-year-old rapper and former The Talk co-host announced on Friday that she's pregnant with her first child with her husband, 49-year-old Maximillion Cooper.
Eve Instagrammed pictures of her showing off her baby bump and tagged Cooper. Their baby is due in February 2022. While this is Eve's first child, Cooper has four children with his first wife.
"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she wrote. "You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
Cooper shared the same pictures on his own Instagram, writing, "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️."
Eve and Cooper have been married since 2014. Last September, Eve opened up about her interracial marriage and having candid conversations with her stepchildren about race.
"I don't think about our race. I don't," she said of her and her British husband in an episode of Uncensored on TV One. "When we first got together, yeah, of course. I had never been with a white guy seriously like that. So yeah, I definitely thought about it. But we are so honest with each other that we have discussions, and that's been a beautiful thing. With my stepchildren, we have discussions, we talk about race, we talk about -- especially in America, the things that go on here, the things that -- especially when he comes here and he sees like, the violence that's going on, the police brutality... things that he didn't think still happened, because he's white. And that's just real."
"He doesn't know my life through my eyes," she added. "All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation -- that's what the world -- has to do. It's gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it's going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution."
