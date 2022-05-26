During the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, Ewan McGregor opened up to ET about Mary Elizabeth Winstead joining the Star Wars universe with an undisclosed role in Ahsoka. “She doesn’t need any advice from me, but it was kind of cool that when it came up and she was starting to think about it – we thought it was amazing to both be in this world together,” he said.

McGregor added, “It’s something that will [always] be with us. It’s not something that ever goes away.”

Ahead of speaking with ET, McGregor first revealed to Vanity Fair that his “partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario [Dawson] and she’s about to start,” confirming rumors that she had joined the spinoff about the Force-sensitive fighter.

“Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family,” he added, referring to his son with Winstead who was born in June 2021.

Ahsoka, meanwhile, will debut in 2023, the same year The Mandalorian will return with season 3 on Disney+, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni revealed.

While no details about her role were revealed during the first day of the Celebration event, McGregor said, “Now that she’s also in this world where we’ll be able to do this kind of thing together, it should be amazing.”

Following the panel, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also spoke to ET about creating this new Star Wars family dynasty. “We did [have conversations with Ewan], but I don’t think we were looking for his approval for his wife and vice versa,” she said with a laugh. “But we couldn't’ be more excited to have the two of them involved in Star Wars.”

“She doesn’t have the firsthand experience that he does, but he was the one saying, ‘Mary, you’ve got to do this. You’re going to have a blast.’ And I think she will,” Kennedy added.

RELATED CONTENT

Rosario Dawson Talks ‘Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano Fan Campaign (Exclusive)

'The Mandalorian' EP Talks Season 2 and Live-Action Ahsoka Tano (Exclusive)

Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movies & Series: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' 'Ahsoka'