Ewan McGregor's 22-year-old daughter, Clara, publicly slammed him on Instagram while defending her mother.

On Tuesday, Clara shared a photo of her mom, production designer Eve Mavrakis, lounging in a bikini. "My mother, ladies & gentlemen • 50 is the new 30 apparently," she wrote.

When one fan commented, "Good to know you have the smoke show genes ... keep her away from your boyfriends," Clara replied, "Nah I keep her away from a**hole men who leave my goddess of a mother. :)”

She has since deleted the comment.

McGregor and Mavrakis separated in May 2017 after 22 years of marriage, and last January, the actor filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. McGregor was rumored to be romantically involved with his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead -- who split from her husband, Riley Stears, in May 2017 -- after the pair was spotted kissing in October 2017 in a London cafe.

McGregor and Mavrakis share four daughters together.

The British actor and daughter Clara were on good terms as recently as last September, when they attended the Christopher Robin premiere in Tokyo, Japan, together.

Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Disney

Last April, they also attended the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and the after-party for his film, Zoe, in New York City. Clara Instagrammed about the event, calling herself a "proud kid."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ewan McGregor Reveals How 'Christopher Robin' Honors Winnie the Pooh's Legacy (Exclusive)

Ewan McGregor Walks the Red Carpet With 'Playboy' Model Daughter Clara

Ewan McGregor Files for Divorce

Related Gallery