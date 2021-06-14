Ewan McGregor's daughter, Clara McGregor, is recovering after getting bit by a dog.

The 25-year-old actress posed on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, The Birthday Cake, on Friday in Las Vegas, with visible wounds on her face. McGregor Instagrammed photos of herself at the event, and revealed that she was bit by a dog just a half hour before the premiere. In one shot, she's lying on a hospital bed smiling while putting up her middle finger.

"When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet😅," she wrote. "Thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th! @pgdm @swindled717 @sienaoberman congratulations!! ❤️ thank you @fendi for the suit."

McGregor didn't share if she knew the dog or the extent of her injuries.

Meanwhile, The Birthday Cake is a mob thriller also starring her father, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, Ashley Benson and Penn Badgley. For more on the film, watch the video below.

