Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charges, Faces Up to 26 Years If Convicted
Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues'
BravoCon 2022 Day 1: Biggest Highlights From the Red Carpet
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Upholding ‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy…
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Daughters’ Reaction to ‘Black Adam’ (…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama …
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Getting Back in the Dating Pool (E…
John Legend Praises ‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton on the Heels of H…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Jail Time in Sexual Abuse Case Following…
Behati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine at Shaq-Fronted Charity Eve…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit Memorial for Queen Eliza…
Christina Hall Accuses Ant Anstead of Using 'Manipulation Tactic…
King Charles' Coronation: What It Means for the Royal Rift and H…
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Kathy Hilton on Where She Stands With Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richar…
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice on Where She Stands With Melissa & Joe G…
Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to burglary into an occupied dwelling – a felony charge – on Monday, the actor's lawyer confirmed in a statement to CBS News. Miller was charged with burglary and petit larceny after allegedly entering their neighbor's Vermont home on May 1 and stealing several bottles of alcohol before leaving.
The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, is best known for their role in the DC Comics films Justice League and The Flash.
No one was inside the home at the time of the break-in, but the homeowner Isaac B. Winokur notified police about a burglary. After an investigation, which included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Miller, Vermont State Police said in a statement in August.
"Occupied dwelling" means a building used as a residence, either full time or part time, regardless of whether someone is actually present in the building at the time of entry, according to the Vermont state legislature.
If convicted of burglary, Miller could receive a sentence of up to 25 years behind bars or a fine of up to $1,000, or both. Miller's attorney, Lisa B. Shelkrot, said the star also pleaded not guilty to the petit larceny charge. The sentence for petit larceny in Vermont is one year behind bars or an up to $1,000 fine, or both. So, Miller could face a possible sentence of up to 26 years in jail.
They have also "accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants," Shelkrot said. "Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," the statement continued.
The alleged burglary happened just days after Miller was arrested in Hawaii in April for allegedly throwing a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman, according to the Hawaii Police Department.
About a month prior, they were arrested in the state after allegedly becoming agitated with bar patrons who were singing karaoke. They were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and were released after posting $500 bail.
In August, Miller said they were seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues." In a statement to Variety, Miller said it had been a "time of intense crisis."
"I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," said Miller. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."
This story was originally published by CBS News on Oct. 17, 2022.
RELATED CONTENT:
Issa Rae Says Post-#MeToo Era Has 'Too Many Enablers' to Make Changes
Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues'
Woman Ezra Miller Allegedly Choked in Iceland Addresses Incident
Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming and Brainwashing 18-Year-Old