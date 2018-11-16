Ezra Miller says he had no idea about Johnny Depp's casting in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The 26-year-old actor, who plays Credence Barebone in the movie, recently opened up to Playboy about Depp's controversial involvement in the film, claiming that neither he nor any other castmembers were asked their opinion on working with Depp, following allegations that he physically and verbally abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp has denied the claims.

“None of us were consulted,” Miller said. “None of us knew.”

“Look, I bring forth my work to this job, and I do the best that I can,” Ezra continued, when asked if he was OK starring alongside Depp. “I would say that literally every single aspect of my reality, inclusive of a lot of things that are not fine with me, are fine with me. It’s amazing how far the banner of all good can extend.”

Depp made a cameo appearance at the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016, shortly after the abuse allegations came to light, leaving some fans outraged, directing their anger towards J.K. Rowling, She publicly supported Depp's casting last December.

"When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he’d be wonderful in the role. However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise," Rowling said in a statement to ET at the time. "Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting. I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn’t happen."

In an interview with EW last month, Depp said he "felt bad" for the Harry Potter author.

"I’ll be honest with you, I felt bad for J.K. having to field all these various feelings from people out there. I felt bad that she had to take that," he said. "But ultimately, there is real controversy. The fact remains I was falsely accused, which is why I’m suing the Sun newspaper for defamation for repeating false accusations. J.K. has seen the evidence and therefore knows I was falsely accused, and that’s why she has publicly supported me. She doesn’t take things lightly. She would not stand up if she didn’t know the truth. So that’s really it."

