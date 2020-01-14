Ezra Miller's Flash Makes a Surprise Appearance in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Shocker
Barry Allen, meet Barry Allen.
The CW's epic "Crisis of Infinite Earths" crossover concluded on Tuesday, but not before a few more surprise appearances, including a whole other Flash -- Ezra Miller's iteration of the Scarlet Speedster from the DCEU films!
In Part 4 of the "Crisis," Grant Gustin's CW speedster traveled through the Speedforce and came face-to-face with yet another Flash. Only this one isn't one we've ever seen before -- except for on the big screen.
"What the hell is this?" Miller's Flash asks as the two gawk at each other.
"I'm asking myself the same thing," Gustin answers. "Literally.... What are you doing here?"
"I'll tell you that when you tell me where 'here' is," Miller replies. "Is this cosplay? You want a selfie, bro?"
The pair then admire each others super suits -- and Miller's character seems to be inspired by Gustin's "Flash" moniker -- before their minds are blown by the fact that they're both named Barry Allen. Really? You didn't see that coming?
Miller's Barry Allen first appeared in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before making a cameo in Suicide Squad and later starring in as one of the leads in 2017's Justice League. His standalone Flash movie has been in the works since he was first announced as the character, however, some creative changes have pushed it back to a now-planned 2022 release.
