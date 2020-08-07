Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents! The couple took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shot of their youngest daughter, 18-year-old Audrey, voting in her first election.

The teen -- wearing a white crop top, red shirt, and blue jeans -- proudly pointed at her "I Voted" sticker in the pic, after casting her vote in Tennessee's primary election.

"First time voter over here!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #proudmom," Hill captioned the photo.

"My baby girl! #prouddad," McGraw wrote alongside his post.

Family friend Rita Wilson also shared her support for the youngest McGraw in the comment section, writing, "I feel good knowing such an intelligent generation is helping shape our future by exercising their rights."

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to McGraw in May, the country star shared that an upside to quarantine was getting to spend extra time with Audrey and 21-year-old Maggie, two of his three daughters. He and Hill's eldest daughter, 23-year-old Gracie, spent her quarantine in Los Angeles.

"We're doing well. We're spending a lot of time with family together," he said. "We have gotten to spend some time cooking and hanging out and just enjoying each other's company."

Watch the video below for more on McGraw and Hill's family.

