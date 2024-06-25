Here come the sister cousins! Get to know Houston's prominent Braden family in the upcoming OWN reality program, Family Empire: Houston.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, viewers are introduced to Nicole, Jermeshia and JaQuita -- aka the "sister cousins" -- who declare that "everything is bigger in Texas, including our family."

The eight-episode unscripted series highlights the family's four generations as they work together to run the prestigious Braden Real Estate Group, which was founded by their grandparents. While the women love working together, high drama ensues as they navigate their personal and professional dynamics.

Family Empire: Houston premieres on Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT) on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

According to a press release for the series, Family Empire: Houston will explore "complex themes of generational wealth and the building of a family legacy." At the heart of the story is the family's matriarch, Oscarene, "a real estate entrepreneur who built the family empire from the ground up and passed down this grit and determination to her children and grandchildren."

Complications arise within the family when Oscarene considers dissolving family assets, while complex family dynamics are explored between estranged half-siblings, relationship drama and more.

"In pursuing their legacy, tensions may rise, but the Bradens are family and always find a way back to each other," the press release reads.

"Here at OWN, we are always looking to shine a light on interesting people with stories that are entertaining and who also reflect our audience," said Tina Perry, OWN President, in a statement. "Family Empire: Houston promises all of this and more -- a dynamic family, vibrant culture and high-stakes scenarios we know our audience will respond to."

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: