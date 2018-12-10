Family Guy found a way to honor the late Carrie Fisher on Sunday, when they laid her character, Angela, to rest.

Fisher had voiced the character of Angela, Peter Griffin's difficult and complicated boss at a brewery, since 2005. On Sunday's episode, Peter delivered the eulogy at Angela's funeral and found ways to reference Fisher's real life as well as his love of TV theme songs.

"So no one told you life was gonna be this way? Angela," he said, referencing the Friends' theme song, before moving on to Cheers. "Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Angela."

Peter then went on to talk about Angela's character.

"Fearless, spontaneous, honest -- about herself just as much as she was about the world around her," he said. "She had grace, courage and an unmatched zest for life."

"She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus, and tiny droid-projected messages," he continued in a not-so-subtle reference to Fisher's iconic Star Wars character, Princess Leia. "I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess."

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted about Fisher's death in December 2016.

"Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around," he wrote. "Family Guy will miss her immensely."

Two years later, the death of Fisher is still painful for her loved ones. In March, her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, told ET that he couldn't watch his character, Luke Skywalker, saying goodbye to Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

JJ Abrams Kicks Off 'Bittersweet' First Day of Filming 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Without Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill Reacts to Carrie Fisher Appearing in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Billie Lourd Celebrates Birthday by Channeling Late Mother Carrie Fisher

Related Gallery