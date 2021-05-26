Fantasia Barrino is opening up about the birth of her daughter, Keziah, just days after welcoming her into the world. The American Idol alum took to Instagram Wednesday to share that Keziah was born "a little too early" but is a "fighter" just like her mother.

"The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other. Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony," the mother of three captioned the maternity shoot photo. "Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor💪🏾."

Several fans and fellow celebrities shared their prayers for Barrino and her brand new baby girl, including Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss.

"Praying for you all," Burruss wrote in the comments.

Barrino and husband Kendall Taylor welcomed Keziah, their first child together, on Sunday.

"The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance," Barrino wrote alongside another maternity photo. "Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself."

"Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21," she added, "And may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!"

Barrino is already mom to two children -- Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19 -- from a previous relationship, while Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

Fantasia Barrino Says Her Brother Will Start Walking Again After Near-Fatal Accident (Exclusive)



