Farrah Abraham Arrested for Allegedly Fighting at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Farrah Abraham was arrested early Wednesday morning after she allegedly struck a security officer at the Beverly Hills Hotel, ET can confirm.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom star was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery and trespassing. She was booked at the Beverly Hills Jail and is her bail is set for $500.

The Beverly Hills Police Department tells ET that at approximately 1:19 a.m., police officers responded to the Beverly Hills Hotel for a report of a disturbance inside the hotel restaurant. Officers arrived shortly thereafter and made contact with Abraham, whom the complaint was about.

"A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests," a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department says. "The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel."

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, "officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation," and the victim sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills Hotel tells ET in a statement, “We can confirm there was an incident involving a patron in the restaurant this morning. As this is an ongoing investigation with the Beverly Hills Police Department, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time.”

Abraham's next court date is scheduled for June 15.

ET has reached out to Abraham for comment.

Prior to her arrest, the reality star shared pics of her day at the Beverly Hills Hotel, including a few snaps of her daughter, Sophia, on her Instagram Stories. She also posted a photo with businessman Mark Cuban and actress Kate Neilson.

"Entrepreneur’s workin even at the pool @mcuban @kneilson333 ☀️☀️☀️#summer #beverlyhills #2018 #texas," she wrote.

-- Reporting by Steve Wilks and Brendon Geoffrion

