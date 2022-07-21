Faye Resnick Shares How Khloe Kardashian's Family Is Preparing for New Baby (Exclusive)
Faye Resnick Shares Khloé Kardashian's Excitement for Baby No. 2…
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd on Sharing Their IVF Journ…
Brad Pitt Dons a Skirt for ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Debates Inviting Mom to Graduatio…
Nikki Bella Calls John Cena Breakup ‘Traumatizing’ and Shares Up…
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Wedding Band After Detailing Her Las Ve…
Kathy Hilton Addresses Where She Stands With Sister Kyle Richard…
Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Again and Looking for Someone ‘Stabl…
Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson’s PDA With Mystery W…
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Recalls 'Surreal' Childhood on 'Ju…
'Flip or Flop': How Christina Haack Told Tarek El Moussa She's D…
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Khloè Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Rihanna All Smiles With A$AP Rocky in First Public Outing Since …
Ivana Trump Laid to Rest: Revisiting ET's Time at Home With the …
Inside Diddy's Rise to Icon: How Puff Daddy Turned Sean Combs In…
The Kardashian-Jenner family is preparing to expand their brood, and Kris Jenner's good friend, Faye Resnick, couldn't be more thrilled for them.
On Wednesday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with Faye at Kathy Hilton's private screening of the premiere episode of this season's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she shared how Khloe Kardashian and her family are preparing to welcome the reality star's second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson.
While Faye, an interior designer, isn't helping Khloe with the nursery, she assured fans that the reality star is "decorating now."
"I’m so excited for her," she said of Khloe, who is already mom to 4-year-old daughter True. "True, even though she has great cousins and they have that wonderful relationship with all the sisters, True needs a sister or a brother. I'm so excited."
As for how Kris is feeling about welcoming yet another grandchild, Faye said that the momager is "thinking happy thoughts about a little baby coming," and is "in mother bear mode most of the time."
Faye is a grandmother herself and told ET that it is just "beyond belief."
"I don't feel like I could be a grandmother but it's probably the most exciting thing that's ever happened to me in my life," she mused.
For more with Faye, check out this season of RHOBH, airing Wednesdays on Bravo.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tristan Thompson Roasted at ESPYs by Lil Rel Howery
Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand Ahead of Baby No. 2
How Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Feels About Baby No. 2 News
Related Gallery