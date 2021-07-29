Nikki Glaser is taking us on a trip to FBoy Island, and this social experiment is unlike any we've seen in the world of reality TV dating shows. In an interview with ET's Denny Directo, the comedienne spoke about the new HBO Max series and how she herself has struggled distinguishing the FBoys from the good guys.

"The best reality shows are human experiments, where you go, 'Wow, that's taking this thing we already deal with where we date guys and we don't know whether they're going to be one or the other.' I'm 37, I'm single, and that's the reason I haven't found someone. The real problem, if we're going to be honest, is that I'm attracted to FBoys," Glaser told ET. "FBoys are who they are. I am the one that's calling these people in. So I don't want to say the blame is on the girls, but if you're attracted to them, I'm one of those girls. It's about becoming a person that won't let FBoys F with you."

Glaser learned a thing or two alongside the three female contestants about how to spot a FBoy and why these men behave the way they do.

"I definitely walked away from the show learning a lot about human psychology, and also, the girls actually have a better shot of determining who's a nice guy," she explained. "At least they know there are nice guys. When we date out in the regular dating pool, we don't know. And it's cool to know. I mean, I know now, but it's cool to watch the show and think you know who is who, and realizing who's nice and who isn't."

She continued, "They are just wounded men, and some can be rehabilitated into nice guys, some may never be able to do so because they have sociopathic tendencies. I just feel like I went into the show thinking, 'Oh, maybe it's kind of a false premise. It's fun, but are guys really just one or the other? Isn't there a gray area?' And the truth is, you get in there and you realize, no, it really is black and white."

From Love Island to Too Hot to Handle and more, there is no shortage of attractive people looking for love on an island dating shows, but Glaser says what sets FBoy Island apart from the rest is that the show has a sense of humor about it.

"Well, this one has a sense of humor. I mean, they hired me for a reason," Glaser quipped.

"That being said, I just think that this show... I ended up as a host, being someone who got thrown off, got emotionally invested, was there to make fun of it, and did so the whole time, because that's the way I view life. I have this new mantra that everything's FBoy Island," she added.

FBoy Island is available to stream now on HBO Max.

