Fergie Had a Great Time Riding New York City Subway in Her All-White Outfit and High Heels

Even when she's simply utilizing public transportation, Fergie knows how to keep things regal.

In an effort to get to Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television, held at Cipriani Wall Street in the Big Apple on Tuesday night, the pop star headed down into New York City's sprawling subway system.

However, the "Life Goes On" singer made sure she was red carpet ready while riding the tube, and she looked like a stylish queen in a pearlescent white suit -- complete with a shimmering jacket, matching pants, and a white, semi-sheer top. She completed the look with matching heels.

While the style made perfect sense for the star-studded gala she was heading to, seeing the singer riding on the subway like it was a totally normal thing was adorably disarming.

Fergie was all smiles as she and her entourage rode through the subterranean tunnels of New York as a thunderstorm raged on the streets above.

She made the most of her trip, posing with fans and even sharing a video of herself with a police officer in the Columbia Circle station, which she captioned, "NYPD, baby."

Random subway travelers were also pleasantly bewildered by Fergie's presence, and several fans took to Instagram to share photos of the singer looking like a royal who'd run away from the palace to spend a day with the common folk.

It's true what they say, everyone rides the subway in New York -- especially during tropical storms.

Earlier this month, Fergie spoke with ET's Sophie Schillaci and she opened up about her wide array of outfits -- including an entire collection of superhero costumes for herself and her 4-year-old son, Axl.

"We have a costume room and we run around the house at 8 a.m.," she revealed. "I'm a pink Power Ranger. I got the full catsuit on, I'm Catwoman, I'm all the different ones."

According to Fergie, her son is really into the heroes of The Avengers these days, especially Black Panther.

"He runs around as Black Panther. He's got the blue, he's got the silver... we watched parts of it and he loves Black Panther," she said of her son, whom she shares with her ex, Josh Duhamel. "He loves Spider-Man. He loves Ant-Man. He loves them all."

Check out the video below to hear more.

