Fergie Sweetly Calls Ex Josh Duhamel a 'Good Co-Parenting Partner' (Exclusive)

Fergie and Josh Duhamelhave got this co-parenting thing down.

The amicable exes seem to have struck a happy balance when it comes to spending time with their son, Axl Jack, who will turn five in August.

"We split it up really balanced," Fergie tells ET of their custody arrangement, sharing that Axl and his dad celebrated Father's Day with a barbecue. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family."

Adding with a sweet smile, "I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out."

As the host of Fox's reality competition series, The Four, Fergie says the gig has scored her cool mom points with Axl -- but she's not sure if he fully grasps his parents' fame.

"He knows I do a show," she says, "he thinks The Four is cool. But in our house, he's the cool one. He's the cool kid."

See the full interview in the player above, in which Fergie also opens up about Axl's latest superhero obsession and how working with contestants on The Four inspires her to be "a gladiator."

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Trainor is 'So Happy' for Pal Ariana Grande After Engagement to Pete Davidson (Exclusive)

Fergie Dishes on Epic Costume Room for Son Axl (Exclusive)

'The Four' Standout Sharaya J Opens Up About Cancer Battle (Exclusive)