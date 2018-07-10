Fifth 'Indiana Jones' Film Delayed Until 2021

Indiana Jones fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite adventurer in action.

Disney announced some updates to their film release schedule on Tuesday, and fans were quick to note several changes. In particular, the Emily Blunt-starring Mary Poppins Returns has been moved up to Dec. 19, 2018, Maleficent 2's release date was announced as May 29, 2020 and the still-untitled fifth and final chapter in the Indiana Jones saga has been bumped back from July 10, 2020 to July 9, 2021.

Not much is known about the new installment in the famed franchise, which will see Harrison Ford reprising his role as the titular archaeologist-turned-adventurer and Steven Spielberg returning to direct. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the delay is due to "script issues," with Solo scribe Jonathan Kasdan -- whose father, Lawrence Kasdan, penned the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark -- being brought in to write a new draft.

Back in May 2016, Ford told Jimmy Kimmel he was "excited" to reprise the role again, almost a decade after the franchise's fourth installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, promising, "I'll be ready."

"The opportunity to work with Steven again and the chance to revisit this character which has brought pleasure to so many people -- not to mention, me," he explained. "It's great fun to play this character. It's great fun to work with Steven. I'm looking forward to it."

No word yet on whether or not Ford's Crystal Skull co-star, Shia LaBeouf, will be joining him in the new film, but the 75-year-old actor recently signed off on another one of his young successors, praising Alden Ehrenreich's performance in the Han Solo prequel film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and even surprising him during an ET interview!

See the epic moment in the video below.

