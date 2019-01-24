'Fifty Shades' Author E.L. James Pens New 'Passionate, Erotic' Novel

E.L. James is releasing a new book!

On Thursday, the 55-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey author revealed that she's releasing a new book called The Mister. Due out on April 16, the 512-page book will follow English nobleman Maxim Trevelyan as he meets a young woman named Alessia Demachi in modern-day London.

"It's hopefully another inspiring love story with two completely new characters doing their thing," James said on Thursday during an appearance on Today. "Shenanigans ensuing. Boy meets girl, you know."

James described the novel as "a 21st-century Cinderella," and promises her fans that there are "lots" of steamy moments throughout the book.

"It's a passionate, erotic love story," she said. "It's not Fifty Shades erotic because it's not Fifty Shades. It's a completely different story."

In a press release, which describes the book as "a roller-coaster ride of danger and desire," James said that she's "excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world."

“Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them,” she said.

The new book will drop about eight years after James' debut, Fifty Shades of Grey, was released. The novel, told from Anastasia Steele's point of view, followed the new college graduate who gets pulled into the world of BDSM by an older businessman, Christian Grey, with whom she falls in love.

The runaway hit went on two have two sequels in 2012 -- Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed -- as well as two retellings of the books from Christian Grey's perspective, Grey (2015) and Darker (2017). Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan portrayed the main characters in the three films based on the books.

ET sat down with the author back in 2017, and she discussed the possibility of more books in the Fifty Shades universe. Watch the video below to see what she had to say:

