Fire Breaks Out at 'Tamron Hall Show,' Staff and Audience Evacuated

Sometimes life be lifing. That's how Tamron Hall succinctly described Wednesday's event -- a fire inside her show's studio kitchen -- that prompted producers to cancel Wednesday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

The 53-year-old host took to social media to share that a grease fire broke out in the New York City studio's kitchen, which triggered a full-scale evacuation that included the show's staff as well as the studio audience. Hall said it's the first time in the show's five seasons that they won't air a show they had originally prepared for.

In a statement to ET, an FDNY spokesperson said, "We had a response to 30 W 66 Street this morning at [8:42 a.m.]. On arrival, units had discovered burnt food on the stove in the building. FDNY handled this call with one engine and one ladder consisting of approx. 12 personnel. No injuries were reported."

And that's truly the best news, everybody was safe and OK. So much so, Hall was able to joke about the situation with a little help from Lenny Kravitz.

"We planned to start the show with the viral video of Lenny Kravitz that he posted on Instagram doing his ab workout, [wearing] his signature leather pants, sheer top. Everyone thought it was the hottest video of the day. Well, we had, you might say, a real smoke show around here," Hall said in a video statement. "I can joke about it because everybody on my team and the audience -- they're on the other side but not in studio with me, they're safely away from this area -- we had a grease fire in our kitchen."

Hall went on to share that the entire staff was preparing for the show when the fire broke out in the kitchen.

"The audience was in what we call the holding area of the show preparing to come out here and cheer and have a phenomenal show today, but as my friend Becky Smith says, sometimes 'life be lifing,'" Hall continued. "And that happened for us today."

Hall also thanked the firefighters who extinguished the fire, while adding that the show is "now in the clean-up phase." The host also said the show would instead re-air Monday's episode, which focused on the historic solar eclipse.

Meanwhile, The View, which tapes next door from The Tamron Hall Show, also had to evacuate due to the fire. Afterward, the panelists -- comprised of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin -- walked to their table to the tune of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

"We walked out to Billy Joel's hit, 'We Didn't Start the Fire' ... because it actually happened next door at Tamron Hall's studio," Goldberg quipped. "This morning, we had to evacuate the studio because there was a fire that we did not start. We don't know who started it, what started it."

