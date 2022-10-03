'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane.
On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
As part of the announcement, the first official photos from the new season were also released, featuring Heigl, Chalke and members of the ensemble (see below).
Season 2 promises to answer the looming question raised in the finale's flash-forward cliffhanger: What caused Tully and Kate's seemingly unbreakable friendship to be irrevocably broken?
While that mystery serves as the backdrop to the season, in the present day, Kate (Chalke) grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's (Ben Lawson) ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully (Heigl) faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show and must start her career over. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from -- including a journey to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud (Beau Garrett). In the '80s, the origins of Kate and Johnny's love story is unveiled, creating drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (ahem, flirts) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz (new series regular Ignacio Serricchio). Meanwhile, in the '70s, teenage Kate (Roan Curtis) and Tully (Ali Skovbye) struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.
New additions to the season include India de Beaufort, who plays Charlotte; Greg Germann, who plays Benedict; Jolene Purdy, who plays Justine; and Serricchio. Yael Yurman also stars in the series.
See the first season 2 photos from Firefly Lane below.
Firefly Lane returns Friday, Dec. 2 on Netflix.
