Late music superstar Amy Winehouse's life and legacy are coming to the big screen in the new emotional biopic Back to Black.

The international trailer for the long-awaited film dropped early Thursday morning, and gives fans a first real look at Industry star Marisa Abela as the beloved "Rehab" singer.

"I don't write songs to be famous," Abela says in the teaser's opening lines. "I write songs 'cause I don't know what I'd do if I didn't."

Set to Winehouse's 2006 hit, the video previews Winehouse's rise to stardom and the early days of her relationship with her future ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. Watch below.

Winehouse, who sold more than 30 million records worldwide at the time and won five GRAMMYs for Back to Black, died of alcohol poisoning a few years later in 2011 at the age of 27.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, the new biopic will look back on Winehouse's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame."

In a statement released to the press back in September, Taylor-Johnson shared how her "connection to Amy" began while spending time in the London borough of Camden after college.

"I got a job at the legendary KOKO CLUB, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop and street... A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA," Taylor-Johnson shared.

She continued by saying, "As a filmmaker you can’t really ask for more. I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realize Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy – her music."

"I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator -- Matt Greenhalgh -- I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy," she added.

Back to Black -- which also stars Eddie Marsan, Jack O'Connell, Juliet Cowan and Lesley Manville -- hits theaters in the U.S. on May 10.

