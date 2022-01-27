First Look at 'Rat in the Kitchen' Cooking Competition With Natasha Leggero & Ludo Lefebvre
TV’s tried-and-true recipe for cooking competitions is getting an unexpected twist thanks to the inventive new TBS series Rat in the Kitchen hosted by comedian Natasha Leggero and renowned chef Ludo Lefebvre. And ET has the exclusive first look at the sweet and savory sabotage to come!
Described as a “game of high stakes cat and mouse,” Rat in the Kitchen combines the best parts of Top Chef and The Mole. Over the course of the 10-part competition, a mix of professional chefs and home cooks face off in a series of creative culinary challenges in hopes of collecting a cash prize while attempting to expose the rat trying to undermine their chances at victory.
Each episode will see the contestants not only trying to impress Chef Ludo with their dishes, but also playing detective as they try to identify the person working against them. But according to TBS, if they are “successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.”
Rat in the Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in association with ITV Studios’ Possessed. It is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Michael O’Sullivan for Thinkfactory, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.
Rat in the Kitchen premieres Thursday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.
