TV

First Look at 'Rat in the Kitchen' Cooking Competition With Natasha Leggero & Ludo Lefebvre

By Stacy Lambe‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
05:08

'Rat in the Kitchen’ Teases Savory Sabotage in All-New Cooking C…

08:31

TV Worth Binging in the New Year

04:13

John Stamos Honors Bob Saget With Touching Tribute Video

04:24

'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…

10:42

‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…

06:45

'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…

11:30

How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…

02:10

Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…

01:28

'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…

04:01

'Cheer' Season 2 Trailer: How Jerry Harris' Sexual Misconduct Al…

09:12

Music Stars Who Made Major Moves in 2021

15:14

'Yellowstone': Luke Grimes Teases What's in Store for Kayce and …

06:15

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Cast Breaks Down That Epic Prom Fight and …

03:44

Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…

04:15

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…

08:52

Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …

03:04

Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son

01:20

'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …

07:43

How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…

TV’s tried-and-true recipe for cooking competitions is getting an unexpected twist thanks to the inventive new TBS series Rat in the Kitchen hosted by comedian Natasha Leggero and renowned chef Ludo Lefebvre. And ET has the exclusive first look at the sweet and savory sabotage to come! 

Described as a “game of high stakes cat and mouse,” Rat in the Kitchen combines the best parts of Top Chef and The Mole. Over the course of the 10-part competition, a mix of professional chefs and home cooks face off in a series of creative culinary challenges in hopes of collecting a cash prize while attempting to expose the rat trying to undermine their chances at victory. 

Each episode will see the contestants not only trying to impress Chef Ludo with their dishes, but also playing detective as they try to identify the person working against them. But according to TBS, if they are “successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.” 

Rat in the Kitchen
TBS
Rat in the Kitchen
TBS
Rat in the Kitchen
TBS

Rat in the Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in association with ITV Studios’ Possessed. It is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Michael O’Sullivan for Thinkfactory, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Rat in the Kitchen premieres Thursday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TBS

 

RELATED CONTENT

Padma Lakshmi on 'Taste the Nation' and Filming 'Top Chef' in Houston

Kwame Onwuachi Talks 'Top Chef,' Fashion and Acting With LaKeith Stanfield

Why Anderson Cooper Took a Hiatus From Breaking News to Host 'The Mole'

 