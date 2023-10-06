First Look: Chris Jericho Stars in UPtv's 'Country Hearts' (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho is showing off his acting chops as a former rockstar and caring father in the upcoming UPtv movie Country Hearts.

ET has an exclusive first look at the first promo for the country-music-tinted family drama, starring the professional wrestler as a former rock star named Bones, who shares a trio of daughters with a country music songstress -- and all of the kids have dreams of becoming singers.

As one of the daughters explains, their musical talent is in their blood: "When a rock star meets a country music superstar and they have a bunch of kids, it's kind of in our DNA."

As the film's official description explains:

"The daughters of country music and rock & roll royalty find themselves at a crossroads, torn between following their dreams of performing or helping their father run their up-and-coming horse breeding business.

"Between old flames, new love, best friends and family -- they’ll all need the strength of each other to face the next steps."

Apart from the challenges of the family business, Bones himself is still dealing with his fall from rock and roll stardom due to his struggles with substance abuse.

Country Hearts -- co-starring Lanie McAuley, Katerina Maria, David Pinard and Craig Strickland -- premieres Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

RELATED CONTENT: