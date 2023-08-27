Florence Welch is getting candid with fans about a recent medical emergency that led to the cancellation of several recent shows.

Just days after the Florence and The Machine frontwoman announced she would need to nix a number of forthcoming gigs, Welch took to Instagram on Sunday to share something of an explanation.

"I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows," Welch wrote. "My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life."

While Welch opted not to get into the specifics of what surgery she underwent or what necessitated the emergency surgery, she assured fans she'll "back to close out the Dance Fever Tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much, but you can do that for me)."

The final shows of Florence and The Machine's Dance Fever Tour are set to take place Sept. 1 and 2 in Spain.

"Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions," Welch concluded her post. "But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now."

Florence and The Machine previously had to postpone tour dates due back in November due to Welch breaking her foot.

"I'm sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I'm in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea," Welch wrote on Instagram at the time. "[I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage."

The Dance Fever Tour kicked off in April 2022 with a trio of shows in the United Kingdom. The tour is in support of the band's fifth studio album, of the same name.

Madonna Postpones 'The Celebration Tour' After ICU Hospitalization This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Florence Welch Receives Honorary Degree From University of the Arts

Florence Welch Is Writing a 'Great Gatsby' Musical

Florence Welch Opens Up About Having a 'Breakdown' and Taylor Swift's Advice

Ouch! Florence Welch Broke Her Foot During Coachella Performance

Florence + The Machine Returns with New Video and a Florence Welch Doppelganger!