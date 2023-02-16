Florence Pugh Holds Hands With Charlie Gooch After Zach Braff Split

Florence Pugh might have a new beau!

The Don’t Worry Darling star was spotted with Charlie Gooch in London, England, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

In the images, the 27-year-old actress and Gooch are seen walking down the city streets while holding hands, before stopping at a restaurant to have wine and smoke cigarettes.

After finishing up their lunch, the pair are seen laughing and hugging.

The Valentine’s Day outing comes less than one year after Pugh confirmed her breakup with Zach Braff.

In the September 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about her and the 47-year-old actor's romance. "We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she said at the time. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

The exes seem to remain on good terms, as the Scrubs star raved about Pugh’s acting when asked about her for a Vogue cover story.

"I quite simply think she’s one of the greatest actors of her generation,” Braff said.

Florence Pugh Confirms Zach Braff Split and Slams Fan Fascination With Harry Styles Sex Scene



